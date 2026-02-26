Dean Henderson wants ‘Selhurst to be rocking’ for the second leg of Crystal Palace’s UEFA Conference League play-off against Zrinjski Mostar – a must-win game if the club’s first-ever major European adventure is to continue.
With the tie balanced 1-1 after the first leg in Bosnia & Herzegovina last week, Selhurst Park will play host to a fifth different team from the continent this season – with tickets available for the 20:00 GMT kick-off here – and Henderson is duly expecting a boisterous atmosphere for such a historic occasion.
Henderson, pivotal to the Eagles’ FA Cup success last season which brought about European football in the first place, wants this unique chapter in our history – this continental adventure – to continue for both Palace supporters, players and staff alike.
The captain told his pre-match press conference: “With everything we've been through together, we want the journey to continue.
“We're in a great position, I believe, in the season. With everything that's gone on, with extra games in Europe and still being in the competition, and obviously that big win at the weekend [against Wolves] helped us a lot – so we’re looking forward to the night, and looking forward to having another journey together.
“We understand and we need to put that [our performances] right, but unity – I think it's important that we have that. We are playing European football for the first time, and it should be a time for everyone to come together and enjoy that.
“[I’m] calling for Selhurst to be rocking. Get behind the lads, let's try and get into the last 16, and then really try and build some momentum into the season. It's a journey we should all be cherishing going on together.”
Henderson acknowledged that Palace’s recent record has offered up its fair share of challenging moments, with two wins in their last 16 games in all competitions.
Conversely, Palace have lost just once in five matches in February, winning twice, with new arrivals Jørgen Strand Larsen and Evann Guessand both on the scoresheet, and an important win over Wolves at the weekend to lift spirits heading into tonight's must-win game.
“It’s so important that we’ve got to ultimately give something back [to the fans] as well,” Henderson reflected earnestly.
“It's been a difficult period, and I think the players have to take a lot of responsibility, because we've got to do better, first and foremost. For whatever reason it was, whether we had too many injuries and we just couldn't cope with the amount of games and the quality we were up against in the Premier League over the last couple of months…
“Now, we've got everyone back and we've got a squad. We've been picking up some good results, so hopefully that can give the club a boost and get the support from the fans, because I think it's so important.
"We should enjoy these experiences, because we've worked so hard to put ourselves in this situation.
“I think it would be incredible for everyone involved with the football club [to go far in the Conference League], but we’ve got to take each game as it comes, because nothing's given to you in football – you've got to earn it.
“Ultimately last week [in Mostar] probably wasn't good enough, and we've got to take that responsibility. They made it hard for us, they got good transitions on the break, and that's our main focus: stopping them tomorrow night, and being able to impose our strengths on them as well.
“It's going to be a difficult game, so that's all we're fully focused on.”
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Zrinjski Mostar
- Thursday, 26th February
- 20:00 GMT
- Selhurst Park
- UEFA Conference League play-off round, second leg
- Tickets available to purchase here.