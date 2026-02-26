With the tie balanced 1-1 after the first leg in Bosnia & Herzegovina last week, Selhurst Park will play host to a fifth different team from the continent this season – with tickets available for the 20:00 GMT kick-off here – and Henderson is duly expecting a boisterous atmosphere for such a historic occasion.

Henderson, pivotal to the Eagles’ FA Cup success last season which brought about European football in the first place, wants this unique chapter in our history – this continental adventure – to continue for both Palace supporters, players and staff alike.

The captain told his pre-match press conference: “With everything we've been through together, we want the journey to continue.

“We're in a great position, I believe, in the season. With everything that's gone on, with extra games in Europe and still being in the competition, and obviously that big win at the weekend [against Wolves] helped us a lot – so we’re looking forward to the night, and looking forward to having another journey together.

“We understand and we need to put that [our performances] right, but unity – I think it's important that we have that. We are playing European football for the first time, and it should be a time for everyone to come together and enjoy that.

“[I’m] calling for Selhurst to be rocking. Get behind the lads, let's try and get into the last 16, and then really try and build some momentum into the season. It's a journey we should all be cherishing going on together.”