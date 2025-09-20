Palace put a 16-match unbeaten streak on the line when facing West Ham away in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST), having not lost since April.

But Hughes says the mindset running throughout the club, led by Manager Oliver Glasner, means the Eagles won't be resting on any laurels when heading over to East London.

"He's so obsessed with us wanting to improve – even when we win," said Hughes. "There's always little details that he's not happy with.

"I think in years gone by, there's been certain games throughout those 16 matches where we would have potentially lost, because the mentality is not there.

"But if you're not playing at your best, don't lose. Our mindset is as simple as that.

"I think last weekend against Sunderland was a great example of that. We weren't necessarily at our best. Finding it difficult to break something down, although we did have chances, in the end, we just had to make sure we don't lose, and at the end of the season it's points added up."