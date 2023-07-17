Growing up near Copenhagen, the cultured Denmark defender has already represented clubs in his home country, Holland, Italy, France and England, speaking five languages fluently whilst also travelling widely to oversee his portfolio of business interests.

Yet trips to Chicago and Detroit will be firsts for Andersen, who is expected to be among the Palace squad to face Colombian champions Millonarios FC in the former and UEFA Europa League winners Detroit in the latter.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Andersen said: “I’ve been quite a few times to New York, Miami once, so I’ve seen a little bit of America, but I’ve never been to Chicago or Detroit. I’m looking forward to seeing what sort of cities they are and hopefully playing two good games.

“Last week I was in Mallorca and I was training a little bit there and it was so hot, so I can imagine it’s going to be some tough games with the heat over there!

“I feel good. Last week was the first week back in and you always need to get the legs going again. I feel a little bit tired, but hopefully it will be better.”