Read on below for the key quotes from this week's pre-match press conference...
Oliver Glasner says Crystal Palace will go to the Emirates with the sole intention of winning against Arsenal on Wednesday (23rd April, 20:00 BST) – check out his key pre-match quotes below...
“I expect both teams enter the pitch to win”
I expect both teams will enter the pitch to win the game.
For Arsenal, because they don't play at the weekend, I think they’ll want to stay in the rhythm. We expect they’ll play with their strongest team. They have six days’ time for the Champions League semi-final and they play at home.
I think this is what all the fans deserve: that they see the best teams, and we will play with the best available team tomorrow as well.
“It’s not time to sum up Eddie’s season now”
I think it's not time to sum up Eddie [Nketiah]’s season now.
Maybe in a few words, he’s so hard-working, and sometimes I feel a little bit sad for him personally, when I see all his effort. For example at Newcastle he comes on, when you're 5-0 down, it's the worst situation you can have as a player – I had this once in my career and I didn't really like it, so all the effort – and he had two, three chances.
Then at the end he could score, then he slipped, then we could score, he makes the clearance on the goal line for Newcastle, so it looks like that sometimes things don't go well for him, but I spoke to him afterwards, and I see him every day working and training and there will come the day when he gets repaid for all his effort.
For me personally it feels like the day didn't come this year, until now – but we have still great games to play, and maybe this game and this day, when he gets the payback for all his effort, will come soon.
“It gives us confidence”
Yes, I think this [our mentality with 10 men against Brighton and Bournemouth] helps us, but on the other side it's not that we should do it too often, because it's such hard work, and of course then you have to defend much more than you can attack!
But it gives us confidence, even when we are one man down, for 50 minutes we created dangerous situations and looked quite consistent in our defence, and this will be very important tomorrow.
Arsenal are in great shape, beating twice Real Madrid and playing at home ,and therefore we need to be very strong in defending, very committed in defending.
We need to work very hard on the other side and we need to create situations in offence, we need to get the game into their half, we need to get finishes, we need to get set plays, and so of course the last games can help us – but I would suggest not conceding a red card again!
“We are in such a great moment”
We don't have an injection for belief! I couldn't find any button on their backs that I can press so that the belief is back.
It's all about how you perform, how you deal with each other, how the players support each other, what we're doing on the pitch, and of course then you need success, because if somebody tells you you're good, but if you always fail, then there will be the moment you don't believe.
And so therefore we could see it again, and I mention this very often: we didn't have three great results, especially two great results in the last three games, but when you look back and for me it's not just always having a look.
It the same when we won two games – I said: ‘okay, two games it's not so difficult’, but when you watch 10, 15, 20 games then it's more a trend, and I think within the last, I don't know exactly, but 10, 15 games I think we're still in the top third of the Premier League and this should give us confidence.
We are in such a great moment, we still can play, regarding the points, the best season in Crystal Palace history. We have a huge game in three days at Wembley, so I personally feel great in this situation.
To be honest, of course I was disappointed after the two defeats like all the others, but I could turn quite quickly.
“It’s always about how a game is going”
It’s about how it fits together, so we can't play a completely different style and so we always have to rely on our strengths that we already showed.
We lost both games this year against them, but I think that doesn't mean that we will lose the third, the same as three days later – we’ve had two wins and one draw against Aston Villa, but that doesn't mean that we win it on Saturday, because it's always about how a game is going.
I think every team now, at the end of the season, knows how the other team is playing, knows their strengths, knows maybe their weaknesses, and then it's also how the players, how is the shape of the players, which players are available, is everyone fit and in his best personal shape – and then it's possible to beat Arsenal.
But again, we need to perform really on our top level and show our style in defending, in transition, in set plays on our top level. Then it's possible – and if not, then it's not possible.
Match Details
- Wednesday, 23rd April
- 20:00 BST
- Premier League
- Emirates Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.