I expect both teams will enter the pitch to win the game.

For Arsenal, because they don't play at the weekend, I think they’ll want to stay in the rhythm. We expect they’ll play with their strongest team. They have six days’ time for the Champions League semi-final and they play at home.

I think this is what all the fans deserve: that they see the best teams, and we will play with the best available team tomorrow as well.

“It’s not time to sum up Eddie’s season now”

I think it's not time to sum up Eddie [Nketiah]’s season now.

Maybe in a few words, he’s so hard-working, and sometimes I feel a little bit sad for him personally, when I see all his effort. For example at Newcastle he comes on, when you're 5-0 down, it's the worst situation you can have as a player – I had this once in my career and I didn't really like it, so all the effort – and he had two, three chances.

Then at the end he could score, then he slipped, then we could score, he makes the clearance on the goal line for Newcastle, so it looks like that sometimes things don't go well for him, but I spoke to him afterwards, and I see him every day working and training and there will come the day when he gets repaid for all his effort.

For me personally it feels like the day didn't come this year, until now – but we have still great games to play, and maybe this game and this day, when he gets the payback for all his effort, will come soon.