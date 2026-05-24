With both Palace and Arsenal having European finals to contend with in the week ahead, Lacroix says his and his teammates’ focus will not slip from wanting to defeat the North Londoners, who earlier this week claimed their first league title in 22 years.

Lacroix told Premier League Productions: “I think when you have the opportunity to win another trophy, you can say it's a good season!

“[My highlight at Selhurst] was the Liverpool game at home, when Eddie [Nketiah] scored [in injury time]. It was a top game – and I think also the Shakhtar win there was quite good.

“We played good games this season with a lot of emotions. But I think the [Conference League] final will be the best.”

On the game against Arsenal, Lacroix added: “Because we play at home, you know, we don't want to finish the season with a loss. We want really to win.

“Of course, it's going to be a special game because they're already champions. And our brother, Ebs, plays there… but on the field, it's a little bit different! We want to win this game.”