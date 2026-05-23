If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Enhanced Security in Operation

Supporters are reminded that enhanced security measures and identity checks will be in place to prevent away supporters from sitting in home seats.

Any supporters found to have shared their ticket with away supporters or sold their ticket via unofficial channels will face strict sanctions.

As a club, we are firm in our stance: for the safety and comfort of all in attendance at Selhurst Park, only home supporters should be seated in home sections.

As previously announced, ticket sharing has been turned off for this fixture; enhanced searching will be in operation, with all supporters searched on their way in; and identity checks will take place across the stadium.

Supporters requesting reprints of their tickets on the day of the game will only be allowed to do so if they present photo ID matching the name on the ticket. Supporters will be unable to request reprints for friends and family.

QR Codes have been switched off on all Apple tickets and entry into the stadium with Apple devices will be by NFC only. Android devices will still present a secure QR.

Supporters who are found to have shared their ticket through an unauthorised channel will be banned from buying match tickets going forward – with no exceptions.

Anybody who is not a Season Ticket Holder or a Member and who has gained unauthorised access to the stadium will be ejected from the ground immediately.

We encourage all supporters to arrive as early as possible to facilitate smooth access to the stadium, and kindly ask for your patience to allow our staff to carry out these checks, particularly in the period immediately preceding the 16:00 BST kick-off.

Ticket Resale

Ticket Resale is now in operation for this fixture.

If you are a Season Ticket Holder who can't make Sunday's match, find out how to resell your match ticket by following the steps listed here or in the video above.

Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase resold tickets if available here.

Please note that, for added security and to prevent tickets from being acquired by touts or away supporters, resold tickets can only be purchased by Members and Season Ticket Holders with 1,500 Loyalty Points or more.