SUMMARY

Patrick Vieira made one change for the trip to the Etihad, replacing the injured Wilfried Zaha with Nathaniel Clyne

Palace went ahead on just four minutes when John Stones put through his own net for the hosts

Joachim Andersen then doubled the Eagles' lead just shy of the half's mid-point as he powered home a header from a corner

Half-time: Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace

Bernardo Silva pulled one back for City with a deflected effort on 53 minutes

Erling Haaland then drew Pep Guardiola's side level shortly afterwards

Haaland tapped in at the far post on 70 minutes to put the hosts ahead for the first time

The Norwegian forward then got his hat-trick nine minutes from time

Full-time: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace

What's that old saying, something about a game of two halves?

The Eagles were superb in the first 45 minutes at the Etihad, carrying out Patrick Vieira's instructions to a tee as they tore into City, both defensively and offensively.

Their reward was a fourth-minute lead as they caused havoc in the City backline, and forced John Stones into an own goal.

That advantage was then doubled on 21 minutes when Joachim Andersen - defending resolutely at his own end - then popped up at the other end to power a header past Ederson.

It was no more than Palace had deserved and they didn't stop there, with Ebere Eze carrying the ball dangerously at every opportunity, linking well with Odsonne Edouard.

City were trying to turn the screw, but clear-cut chances were at a premium for the hosts, and Palace were good for their half-time lead.

Regrettably for Vieira's men, it was all change after the interval as City worked their way back into the match.

First Bernardo Silva pulled one back from the edge of the box, thanks to a deflected effort.

Then Erling Haaland made the scores level with a flicked header from Phil Foden's cross.

Haaland then got his second to put City into the lead for the first time in the match with a far-post tap-in.

And he got his hat-trick when collecting a ball from Ilkay Gundogan and finishing past Vicente Guaita.

A defeat then for the Eagles, but plenty of positives to take.

Andersen reacts to City loss

Joachim Andersen said he thought Palace "didn't have the luck" in their 4-2 defeat away to Manchester City.

Andersen felt the game was similar to previous encounters the Eagles have had with City, but that the difference was the hosts taking their chances.

He said: "Today we didn't [have that luck], that's football sometimes.

"It's so difficult to play against City, because you need to expect the unexpected, they will find that little metre of space."

Read the full piece here.