Preview

Travelling to the home of the reigning champions is a tall order for most sides, however Palace’s recent form against City shows there's potential for an upset.

Last season, the Eagles were the only team to stop the Citizens scoring in the league, thanks to a 0-0 draw at home in March and a 0-2 victory in the corresponding fixture.

A dominant display against Aston Villa last weekend and a comfortable victory over Oxford United in the League Cup saw Palace register their first two wins of the season.

The Citizens conceded three at Newcastle's hands before scoring three of their own to earn a point at St James’ Park. Before facing the Magpies, they recorded 0-2 and 4-0 victories against West Ham United and Bournemouth respectively. A defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield in July is the only blot on the host’s copybook so far.

Marquee summer signing Erling Haaland has hit the ground running in English football. The Yorkshire-born, Norwegian No.9 has scored three goals in his first three games for City. Captain İlkay Gündoğan has also been in fine form, with two goals in his last three games.