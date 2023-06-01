The 22-year-old, whilst proud of how Crystal Palace concluded their 22/23 season, believes he and his teammates possess the potential to reach another level.

When asked about what was required for the Eagles to build on this season’s 11th-placed finish, Guéhi responded: “Consistency is key.

“The season has been a tough one. We started off the season well, but when you go through tough periods, if you can have that consistency throughout the whole season, you give yourself the best chance to finish as high as possible. That’s the key for the team next season.

“On the whole, it’s been a tough season, but we’ve shown good resilience to be in the position that we’re in today.

“I’ve played in another however many games in the Premier League. It’s been a great experience and it’s great to play for Palace. I’m happy.”