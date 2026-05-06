Last time out at Selhurst in Europe, the France international was part of the side which walked out in front of an electric feeling in SE25, before opening the scoring in a 3-0 win over Fiorentina – one of the stadium’s true great nights.

With the second leg of Palace’s UEFA Conference League semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk set for Selhurst on Thursday night (20:00 BST), and the Eagles leading 3-1 after the first leg in Krakow, Mateta wants to deliver similar scenes of joy.

“It’s crazy,” was Mateta’s one-word description of the feeling in South London. “Especially when you score, it’s just crazy.

“When I came back we played Fiorentina, and the atmosphere was really incredible. I hope the fans keep going.

“When I score, they’re happy and they shout ‘boom’! But when there are throw-ins during a game… or maybe there are fouls, I speak with the fans during the game. I ask them to keep shouting.

“And they do the same when we score. They return the favour. When I score, it’s just crazy!”

As for the occasion – Palace’s first-ever European semi-final, at the culmination of a long inaugural campaign in continental football – Mateta smiled: “We’re already very happy to have made it through to the semi-final. It’s an important step.

“We’re taking this semi-final very seriously. It’s very significant indeed – and we will fight for the trophy.”

To read the full Q&A with Mateta, grab your copy of the Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk Bumper Edition programme on Thursday from vendors around the ground!

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk