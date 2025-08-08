Maxence Lacroix has spoken of his fond Wembley memories last season, ahead of Palace's return for the FA Community Shield on Sunday.
After his first season as a Palace player culminated in the most famous of victories for the Eagles, Lacroix was finally able to take a break over the summer, travelling to Japan with his wife. But even thousands of miles away, those memories of lifting the FA Cup were never far from the Frenchman's mind.
"You go to Japan with the trophy in your head because there are too many feelings, too many memories about these big days!" he smiled, speaking to rapper, comedian, and Palace fan Doc Brown at the club training ground (with the full interview available to watch in the player above).
Lacroix's confidence in the team's ability to win the FA Cup wasn't a feeling that arrived late in the competition; it was a belief he held from the very start.
He said: "I said that we were going to win the FA Cup before the season. I was praying and God told me, 'You're going to win a trophy.'
“I thought it was going to be the Carabao Cup, because we played against Arsenal in the quarter-final, but we lost and I was like: 'oh, we won't win a trophy!'
“But after, when I saw us win against Millwall, Fulham and Aston Villa, in the final, I was like: 'Okay, we're gonna win for sure.'"
For many, including Doc Brown the FA Cup semi-final and final was some of the best performances they'd ever seen from a Palace side.
"We have a lot of people who have faith, but I think all the team were confident – and we played with this confidence," Lacroix revealed.
"You could see it in the fans in the stadium – everything was working.
"After that win against Villa, I was like, 'for sure we're going to win this trophy, for sure, for sure.'"
We are like a big family. Everyone wants to fight for each other—Maxence Lacroix
The Eagles had to dig deep for long spells in the final, with the Palace defence having to repel Manchester City’s advances.
Despite his heroic defending, Lacroix was quick to emphasise that it was a team effort.
"It's all the team," Lacroix said. "It's not only at the back.
"If the strikers don't do their job, it's going to be really difficult. The pressure starts up top. This is why we had a good season, because we are together.
“We are like a big family. Everyone wants to fight for each other, and it's what we showed in the final – and it's why we won. Everyone wants to protect their teammates."
That unity was never more evident than when Manchester City were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute.
Palace’s slender 1-0 lead was under threat, and Lacroix admitted it was incredibly stressful, especially after experiencing a similar comeback from City in the league campaign just a month prior.
When Dean Henderson saved the penalty from , Lacroix's reaction was one of pure relief and joy.
He said: "I can't explain the feeling, when you're one up and it's a penalty against City, you know this could change the whole game... When he saves it, I was really happy. It's like scoring a goal. I think it's even better.”
The final whistle, he explained, was a moment that felt like a dream. The emotion on the pitch was mirrored in the stands, with Doc Brown describing how he and every Palace fan around him were in tears.
Lacroix said: "This type of emotion... you don't have it every day. It's like time stops. I watch the game back on YouTube and when you watch it again, you're like, 'No, it's not possible. We're going to win!'
“At this game, everyone had the faith. This is why everyone had this emotion, and I just thank God for that because this is beautiful.”
Lacroix hopes to draw on the spirit and belief that fuelled that FA Cup run, as he and his teammates prepare for their return to Wembley this weekend for the FA Community Shield match against Liverpool – aiming to start the new season with another trophy.
Match Details
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
- Sunday, 10th August
- 15:00 BST
- FA Community Shield
- Wembley Stadium
- How to buy tickets.
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.