After his first season as a Palace player culminated in the most famous of victories for the Eagles, Lacroix was finally able to take a break over the summer, travelling to Japan with his wife. But even thousands of miles away, those memories of lifting the FA Cup were never far from the Frenchman's mind.

"You go to Japan with the trophy in your head because there are too many feelings, too many memories about these big days!" he smiled, speaking to rapper, comedian, and Palace fan Doc Brown at the club training ground (with the full interview available to watch in the player above).

Lacroix's confidence in the team's ability to win the FA Cup wasn't a feeling that arrived late in the competition; it was a belief he held from the very start.

He said: "I said that we were going to win the FA Cup before the season. I was praying and God told me, 'You're going to win a trophy.'

“I thought it was going to be the Carabao Cup, because we played against Arsenal in the quarter-final, but we lost and I was like: 'oh, we won't win a trophy!'

“But after, when I saw us win against Millwall, Fulham and Aston Villa, in the final, I was like: 'Okay, we're gonna win for sure.'"