The strike – which won the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for January, and which you also voted your 22/23 Palace Goal of the Season – is now up another League-wide accolade.
Michael Olise’s last-gasp free-kick against Manchester United has been nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award.
With his side trailing the Red Devils entering stoppage time, Olise’s effort could neither have been better-placed, nor better-timed.
Stepping up to a free-kick, the winger’s shot sailed high past David de Gea and in off the underside of the bar to secure his side a well-deserved point and spark jubilant scenes at Selhurst Park.
Our No.7’s nomination for Premier League Goal of the Season come a year after Wilfried Zaha’s effort against Norwich was shortlisted in 21/22.
Olise’s goal goes up against seven efforts from seven other Premier League players; you can find a full shortlist here.
Voting closes at 18:00 BST on Friday, 2nd June, with the winner set to be announced on Sunday, 4th June.