The Eagles are taking on a Shakhtar Donetsk side unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with three consecutive Ukrainian Premier League victories putting the Miners in pole position to regain their domestic title.

The first leg takes place tonight at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, Palace’s second trip to Poland of their debut European campaign, having seen off fellow Ukrainian challengers Dynamo Kyiv on matchday one of the league phase in Lublin.

Mitchell, speaking at his pre-match press conference, recognised the prize on offer – a spot in the Final of the UEFA Conference League – but feels his team have the capability and drive to deal with Shakhtar’s blend of experience and technical proficiency.

The No. 3 said: “I think the mood is very positive. We know what we're capable of and watching Shakhtar we know how dangerous they are. They're a good team.

“They played in the Champions League last year, so we know their qualities, but we're confident.

“I think winning trophies is the main thing in football and it always gives you confidence. We know this competition is a difficult competition, but we showed last year, with the teams we played in the FA Cup, that we can match a lot of teams – so I think it gave us a lot of confidence.”