Tyrick Mitchell says Crystal Palace’s successful FA Cup run last season has given the dressing room confidence that they can match the very best sides – with a European semi-final ahead of them over the course of the next week.
- How to watch and follow Thursday night's first leg in Krakow.
- Everything you need to know about Palace in Europe.
The Eagles are taking on a Shakhtar Donetsk side unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, with three consecutive Ukrainian Premier League victories putting the Miners in pole position to regain their domestic title.
The first leg takes place tonight at the Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, Palace’s second trip to Poland of their debut European campaign, having seen off fellow Ukrainian challengers Dynamo Kyiv on matchday one of the league phase in Lublin.
Mitchell, speaking at his pre-match press conference, recognised the prize on offer – a spot in the Final of the UEFA Conference League – but feels his team have the capability and drive to deal with Shakhtar’s blend of experience and technical proficiency.
The No. 3 said: “I think the mood is very positive. We know what we're capable of and watching Shakhtar we know how dangerous they are. They're a good team.
“They played in the Champions League last year, so we know their qualities, but we're confident.
“I think winning trophies is the main thing in football and it always gives you confidence. We know this competition is a difficult competition, but we showed last year, with the teams we played in the FA Cup, that we can match a lot of teams – so I think it gave us a lot of confidence.”
You have to be grateful for what you've achieved so far—Tyrick Mitchell
On the emotions in the dressing room, Mitchell added: “I think getting into a semi-final of a European competition, you have to be happy, and you have to be grateful for what you've achieved so far.
“For me, it's my first time [playing in Europe], so the only feeling is happiness. I think that's the main thing about football; you've got to be happy going into any game, any situation.”
Mitchell has enjoyed an impressive season in Palace’s colours, catching the eye both domestically but also in the Conference League, in which he has scored twice – including against Fiorentina in the quarter-finals – in 10 appearances.
Added to an assist against KuPS in the league phase, Mitchell has proven an attacking force on the continent, and the wing-back credits his Manager Oliver Glasner with much of that improvement.
“I think the gaffer has been massive for me since he's come in, especially with his attention to detail,” Mitchell revealed.
“I think that's one of the main things: I know exactly what I have to do in the game and what he expects from me, so it's easy for him to depend on me, when I know exactly what he needs from me.
“I'm just getting better at what he's telling me because he's someone that knows a lot about football. He knows a lot about winning European competitions, so it's just about listening to him and following what he wants me to do on the pitch.”
Match Details
Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace
- Thursday, 30th April
- 20:00 BST
- UEFA Conference League semi-final, first leg
- Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+