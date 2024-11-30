Palace have suffered one defeat in their last five matches in all competitions, winning twice in that spell, but are now looking to convert recent draws into wins.

Mitchell told Premier League Productions: “The first few games it was tough. We had a lot of players who played in the tournaments in the summer, so weren’t really with us in pre-season, but personally [speaking] we didn't start off how we wanted to, and when we looked at the database it showed that we weren’t playing how we finished playing the season last year.

“I think we just went back to our complete basics when it comes to how much we run – we try to outrun our opponents in possession and out of possession, and when you do that, that's halfway to winning the game, if that makes sense – so I think our physical output is part of it that we’ve really tried to improve from the beginning of the season.

“We know what we're good at and we know how we can win games, so it's about making those moments happen even more and putting ourselves in positions where we can show how good we are, and I think that's the main aim going forward from the next game – and every game onwards

“With where we are in the table, you're always looking forward to the next game. You always want to put things right, for yourself, for your team, for your teammates, for the manager, and for the club, so it's something that we definitely look forward to. We just feel that once we cross that little barrier that we might have at the moment, things will just get better and better.”