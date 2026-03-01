After a challenging winter period without the Colombian at their disposal due to injury, Palace bounced back to enjoy a positive February, recording three wins in six matches – including victory at Selhurst Park last time out in both the Premier League and UEFA Conference League.

Now, with Muñoz back in action, Palace will go in search of a fifth win in seven seasons at Old Trafford – with the Colombian full-back having recorded three assists in four appearances against the Red Devils, including one in the 2-0 win at United’s ground last season.

Reflecting on last weekend’s crucial win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park, Muñoz said: “I think it was important to win in a tense and difficult moment. We’ve had to play good games, and have good moments in certain games.

“I think now we’re able to breathe. Those three points gave us more confidence for what we are going to face before the international break.

“I’m happy we could stick with that – with the effort, the work – and in the end achieve those three points that for us, in the position we are in, are going to be very important.”