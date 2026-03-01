Daniel Muñoz says the fruits of Crystal Palace’s labours on the training pitch are beginning to show, as the Eagles seek to build on back-to-back home wins as they make a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon (14:00 GMT).
After a challenging winter period without the Colombian at their disposal due to injury, Palace bounced back to enjoy a positive February, recording three wins in six matches – including victory at Selhurst Park last time out in both the Premier League and UEFA Conference League.
Now, with Muñoz back in action, Palace will go in search of a fifth win in seven seasons at Old Trafford – with the Colombian full-back having recorded three assists in four appearances against the Red Devils, including one in the 2-0 win at United’s ground last season.
Reflecting on last weekend’s crucial win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park, Muñoz said: “I think it was important to win in a tense and difficult moment. We’ve had to play good games, and have good moments in certain games.
“I think now we’re able to breathe. Those three points gave us more confidence for what we are going to face before the international break.
“I’m happy we could stick with that – with the effort, the work – and in the end achieve those three points that for us, in the position we are in, are going to be very important.”
We have to keep fighting—Daniel Muñoz
Muñoz also said that, with key players returning across the squad, he and his teammates were optimistic for the second half of the season, with potentially just five points separating Palace from the European spots heading into Sunday’s match at Manchester United.
“I think [the recent difficult form was] as a result of things that normally occur in a season at a high level,” Muñoz added.
“Suffering injuries to key players in important key moments, I think that caused us a little that difficulty. Those are the kind of gaps faced by the biggest teams.
“We have to keep working, we have to keep fighting, and sooner or later, I believe that, in the end, honest work always pays off.
“It remains on us to get up every morning and work hard. Now, there is game after game, and we’ll work hard to go in search of the best results for the team.”
Match Details
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
- Sunday, 1st March
- 14:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Old Trafford
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+.