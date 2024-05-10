On Ebere Eze and Michael Olise…

“I don't like to talk too much about individual players. Great players, great guys – different characters, like everybody, but this is the most interesting part for a manager. You have 26, 27 people of different characters, different ages, different in every part.

“Different backgrounds and also different experiences. Being new here, to deal with it, to talk to them building a group, building a unit, this is, for me, the most interesting part as a manager.

“We started from the first day. I always told you it's important to get each other known and therefore you have to know the character because some like it when you hug them, some think it's too close. It's better having a little bit more distance. It's the same with me or with the coaching staff, and I think we're on a good pathway.

“I think they both enjoy being fit, both enjoy getting chances, creating chances. Both enjoy playing football but it's not just when we're in possession and scoring goals.