For Glasner's pre-match team news updates on Jefferson Lerma ahead of Saturday's game, please click here.
For a round-up of his broadcast press conference, click here.
Oliver Glasner spoke to reporters in the embargoed section of his pre-match press conference before Crystal Palace’s trip to Wolves on Saturday, 11th May (15:00 BST) – check out his key quotes below…
For Glasner's pre-match team news updates on Jefferson Lerma ahead of Saturday's game, please click here.
For a round-up of his broadcast press conference, click here.
“I don't like to talk too much about individual players. Great players, great guys – different characters, like everybody, but this is the most interesting part for a manager. You have 26, 27 people of different characters, different ages, different in every part.
“Different backgrounds and also different experiences. Being new here, to deal with it, to talk to them building a group, building a unit, this is, for me, the most interesting part as a manager.
“We started from the first day. I always told you it's important to get each other known and therefore you have to know the character because some like it when you hug them, some think it's too close. It's better having a little bit more distance. It's the same with me or with the coaching staff, and I think we're on a good pathway.
“I think they both enjoy being fit, both enjoy getting chances, creating chances. Both enjoy playing football but it's not just when we're in possession and scoring goals.
“They have a big contribution in being compact. They didn't work that well in the first-half against Man Utd and we showed it to them. That's key, that's crucial for being successful as a team. It shows again the character at half-time because we showed them just two video scenes from the first-half and they changed it immediately.
“It's just about being in a position and taking responsibility for the team in defence and it's also when you're thinking the offensive players, the strikers, the No. 10s.... it's their part, their crucial part in our system and they take the responsibility and they enjoy it.”
“We didn't want to have too many changes in the group because it's a great group of men, a great group of people.
“Always, when you take many parts out of a group and bring new parts in, you have to find each other, the players have to get each other known, not just on the pitch, also in the dressing room.
“Clyne is a very experienced player. He can play in this system at least four positions, the two wing-backs and the two centre-halves, and with his experience, with his great character, then we said: ‘OK, we would like to extend your contract’.
“But it's always two-way. He gave us some signals that he also would like to sign a new contract and it's good and I appreciate it.
“We want to be variable and Daniel [Muñoz]'s strength is up and down, being very offensive. But also Joel Ward did it excellent when he played there – we didn't have the results, but we also had great performances at that time. Chris Richards can do it, we have many players.
“Everybody has to know what he has to do. When Daniel is attacking, the centre-half has to be responsible for his back. It's just a part of responsibility and taking this responsibility and Clyne does it really well in the last week.”
"We didn't expect this goal because it was after a set play! But he had several chances before and this is also something he can improve.
“He's such a great guy and has such a fantastic working attitude. He comes into the situation to score goals but he too often hits the goalkeeper and he doesn't hit the side net of the goal. But it's important for a goal because he had several minutes before he hit [Andre] Onana when Ebs [Eze] gave him the pass.
“Speaking about Daniel Muñoz, T does the same: running up and down, up and down, up and down. So he can improve his finishing and this is what we will work with him and he will improve because… I've trained many, many players and he's one of the most ambitious guys I've ever met.
“My experience is if you have such an ambitious guy with this great passion to improve it will happen. It will happen so we can't avoid it and we will encourage him and we will support him and so I hope we will have more goals next season.”
“Sometimes I'm surprised that things did work so quick. But – it's just something I read, I was not here – you should remember last year, at the end of the season, with 10 games and 18 points, so a similar run to this season.
“It's what I mentioned before: the challenge is not to have a short period of time being successful, but being successful for a whole season, for two seasons or three seasons.
“Therefore it's necessary to keep the squad together, therefore it's necessary to stay hungry, it's necessary to be ambitious – it's not now thinking: ‘We won 4-0 against Man United, we are the greatest in the world.’
“This I think is many, many challenges we have as Crystal Palace; many, many challenges we have as coaching staff; many, many challenges the players have to have a successful season; and not just a period of time and then it goes into the other direction.”