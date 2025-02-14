“This is a longer period”

I'm not a big friend of four or five-game streaks, because you can be lucky or unlucky, you don't know, but what gives us confidence is, I think in the last 16 Premier League games, we're seventh in the table, so this is a longer period, it's almost half the time.

After a difficult start, this gives me more confidence. We’re close to a one-goal average in conceding, so it looks quite consistent in our defence, and this is not just a two or three-week streak, it's 16 games since our first win against Tottenham.

This is where we can build up, but again, everything that was doesn't mean that it will be the same in the future, so we always have to prove each other in training, we have to challenge each other in training, we have to demand from us always giving 100% in every single session, and then we can show it in the games, and then the consequence of all of this are the results, and the better you work during the week, the better you train, the better the results we get.

It's about improving our performances in every single game, regardless if it's at home or away, so the approach is always the same: improve our game, improve our defending, improve our attacking, improve our set-plays. Now we play at home, we have the next chance, but next week, we go to Fulham and we will do the same.

“I don’t expect Everton to sit back”

I don't expect them to sit back for 100 minutes, I don't expect them to press us in our box for 90 minutes. Every game the momentum changes during a game, in every single game, and you could see this in the game against Liverpool.

I watched the Champions League games in midweek, and you could see Manchester City had the momentum, and then it was Real Madrid, and at the end it was Real Madrid again, so it's 100 minutes, and teams who are maybe on an equal level, there will be moments where we are dominant, there will be moments where they are a little bit more dominant.

But then, as I mentioned before, I'm sure and convinced that we will get our situations for scoring goals, and then it's up to us to take them.