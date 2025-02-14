As well as assessing his time in South London so far, Glasner also discussed the strengths of this weekend's opponents and their returning manager, David Moyes.
Read on for the manager's key pre-match quotes...
Oliver Glasner will complete one full year as Crystal Palace manager next week – but ahead of his anniversary, he and his side are seeking a sixth win in eight matches in all competitions this weekend, when they host Everton at Selhurst Park.
First of all, it feels like it was four to five months! Time rushes and it’s been quite busy, but I enjoyed it from the first day.
I’ve always had a great support from the club, from the players, from everyone, and that’s made it really easy. It's football life, and I think it's life in general, that there are some moments where they are challenging.
We had this especially at the beginning when we arrived and we it had a second time at the beginning of this season, due to different reasons, but there was always a great togetherness and a great support, everybody supported each other, we always stayed together, and I think now we have good times again, and we enjoy it!
I chose it [becoming a Premier League manager] so I like it.
It’s my biggest passion, being a football manager, thinking and talking about football and working with people, supporting them and creating a team together, creating a spirit together, creating a common goal together.
It's not different to Germany or different to Austria, because the guy who puts most pressure on me is me, so it's nothing new, and maybe a little bit busier over Christmas, but everything else was really, even this period, was great, and so I’ve really enjoyed it.
Not just against Liverpool [in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw] – Everton are doing really well, especially under David Moyes.
Also before the Merseyside derby, in the last 16 Premier League games, they conceded just 13 goals, so even before, they’re very well organised, very physical, very direct in their play, dangerous in set plays and this is what we will face, so I expect a very physical game, many duels.
Then it's a similar game that we played against Brentford. The teams maybe neutralised each other for many parts of the game, but then I'm pretty sure we will get our two, three, four, five moments where we can score, and then it's take these moments, take these chances, and then I think we have a good chance to win.
We want to win more and we didn't win so much at home, and the next chance is tomorrow to get the turnaround.
I’ve always felt optimism, because if you as the manager are pessimistic, then you infect the whole team, the whole club with pessimism, so I think it's crucial to be optimistic.
I'm talking quite often about confidence. How can I expect that somebody is confident if I give him the feeling I don't believe in him? I'm always optimistic about our squad, with our players, but yes, the more players who are available, the better it is.
But there are some tough moments, like when we lost Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad due to injuries, then it's tough, but on the other side, all the fit and available players, they deserve the optimism.
This is how we want to work in an environment, where we believe in us individually and we believe in us as a team.
I'm not a big friend of four or five-game streaks, because you can be lucky or unlucky, you don't know, but what gives us confidence is, I think in the last 16 Premier League games, we're seventh in the table, so this is a longer period, it's almost half the time.
After a difficult start, this gives me more confidence. We’re close to a one-goal average in conceding, so it looks quite consistent in our defence, and this is not just a two or three-week streak, it's 16 games since our first win against Tottenham.
This is where we can build up, but again, everything that was doesn't mean that it will be the same in the future, so we always have to prove each other in training, we have to challenge each other in training, we have to demand from us always giving 100% in every single session, and then we can show it in the games, and then the consequence of all of this are the results, and the better you work during the week, the better you train, the better the results we get.
It's about improving our performances in every single game, regardless if it's at home or away, so the approach is always the same: improve our game, improve our defending, improve our attacking, improve our set-plays. Now we play at home, we have the next chance, but next week, we go to Fulham and we will do the same.
I don't expect them to sit back for 100 minutes, I don't expect them to press us in our box for 90 minutes. Every game the momentum changes during a game, in every single game, and you could see this in the game against Liverpool.
I watched the Champions League games in midweek, and you could see Manchester City had the momentum, and then it was Real Madrid, and at the end it was Real Madrid again, so it's 100 minutes, and teams who are maybe on an equal level, there will be moments where we are dominant, there will be moments where they are a little bit more dominant.
But then, as I mentioned before, I'm sure and convinced that we will get our situations for scoring goals, and then it's up to us to take them.
Everton scored a 97th-minute equaliser against Liverpool in midweek – the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.
It’s not just the players, I think you could see it with the fans, and this is why they pay the money for the tickets, this is why they go away and at home, it's for getting this feeling, getting these emotions.
Even then, it's different if you watch it on TV or if you're live in the stadium. These are the best moments, and you can't plan this. You don't know if this happens, but when it happens, you will tell your grandchildren.
I'm pretty sure many Everton fans will tell their grandchildren: ‘hey, I was there at the Merseyside derby, the last one in the old Goodison Park, and they equalised in the 97th minute, it was amazing’
That’s what we all like to experience, and so I enjoyed it.
Glasner has recorded three wins out of three so far against sides managed by Moyes.
Fantastic manager. I think what he did with West Ham was great, winning the Conference League, qualifying three times for international competition…
Also, you could see how quick he can influence the performances at Everton, so he's a fantastic manager. But I hope that it will be 4-0 after the next game we are facing each other!