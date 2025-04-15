On lessons from Palace's defeat to City...

Sometimes football is a little bit weird. We have conceded 40 [goals] in 31 games, but we conceded 10 in two – so 30 goals in 29 games, and 10 in two against Arsenal at home and against City away.

We were not on our top level in our defensive structure. I also mentioned it after the press conference: the manager was not on his top level from the tactical side.

Then it happens when we play against City and they are doing well and it is the same, they want to play in the Champions League next year, so they really can see it and feel it.

They were down a few months ago, but they are on an upward trend again and it can happen that you concede five, but there were also some habits, some patterns we could see that we usually don't show.

That is also maybe because there was a lot of pressure from Man City, and then we did just a few things we usually don't do. You see the long ball from Ederson, that is a goal we usually don't concede, but it happens sometimes and maybe it is better.

In Germany we say ‘sometimes it is better to concede five in one game than to concede one in five games!’ We are analysing, just showing the players that twice we really failed in our defensive structure, 29 times we did really well, so is it better to look at the things you did 29 times or is it better to look at the things you did twice a season?

We are always looking at the things we did really well, so now is the time of the season where you don't really learn new things and you have to rely on the things you already can do and be fit and show it.