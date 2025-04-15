Find out which players will be available for the match in the manager's team news update.
Don’t forget: if you can't make it to St James’ Park, you can listen to LIVE audio commentary of this game on Palace TV+ - click HERE to learn more.
With a quick turnaround from Saturday’s defeat to the reigning champions Manchester City, Oliver Glasner previewed Crystal Palace's second of four games in 10 days – away to Newcastle United on Wednesday night.
Sometimes football is a little bit weird. We have conceded 40 [goals] in 31 games, but we conceded 10 in two – so 30 goals in 29 games, and 10 in two against Arsenal at home and against City away.
We were not on our top level in our defensive structure. I also mentioned it after the press conference: the manager was not on his top level from the tactical side.
Then it happens when we play against City and they are doing well and it is the same, they want to play in the Champions League next year, so they really can see it and feel it.
They were down a few months ago, but they are on an upward trend again and it can happen that you concede five, but there were also some habits, some patterns we could see that we usually don't show.
That is also maybe because there was a lot of pressure from Man City, and then we did just a few things we usually don't do. You see the long ball from Ederson, that is a goal we usually don't concede, but it happens sometimes and maybe it is better.
In Germany we say ‘sometimes it is better to concede five in one game than to concede one in five games!’ We are analysing, just showing the players that twice we really failed in our defensive structure, 29 times we did really well, so is it better to look at the things you did 29 times or is it better to look at the things you did twice a season?
We are always looking at the things we did really well, so now is the time of the season where you don't really learn new things and you have to rely on the things you already can do and be fit and show it.
First of all, you miss the captain - you miss Marc, we miss him. But I think it would be too easy, and we are never looking for excuses, because it can happen that a player is missing a game.
But it was not Marc, or missing Marc, it was not the key reason, it was not just in defending. When you see the first big chance from Omar Marmoush in a transition, it is one of our biggest strengths that we are very well organised behind the ball in our defence, and here he is 15 yards behind Kevin de Bruyne – it is completely unusual for us.
We showed the players clips where we couldn't see them on the screen, because we didn't push up quickly enough and I don't know why, it just happened. We showed them this, and we know that we will do it better tomorrow.
At half-time it was 2-2, we scored two goals, almost scored a third goal, having a big chance with Ismaïla Sarr. I think it was just a wrong signal: taking off a striker and bringing in a midfielder, because we were very dangerous in our attacks.
Then in the second half, just at the end, we had Matheus França with one chance, but we didn't get the game more in their half and this was just a wrong decision, changing the system from our normal shape to a 3-5-2.
Especially taking off a striker and bringing on a midfielder, so this was the thing, and then we were always talking about bravery - maybe this was not the bravest decision from myself.
Great, it's great. It's great for Crystal Palace, it's great for everyone. I think we are in one of the best situations in Crystal Palace’s history now, being mid-April and not having to look at what happens behind you and being a little bit worried about getting relegated.
I can remember last season, otherwise I wouldn't be sitting here. Being in a fantastic position in the league, playing the semi-finals in 10 days in the FA Cup, having almost everyone available and fit. It's a great period for Crystal Palace of all-time. This is what we are playing for - it's not to feel pressure from it, it's just to feel enthusiasm, to feel energy.
It's very positive, you can feel pressure when you play to not get relegated, but there is a very positive thing we can achieve and this is what I want to see.
I think we had a great start, and everybody could see it, at Man City that we have this mood. Also in this game, there were a decisive five, six, seven minutes and instead of it being 3-0 it was 2-2 and then something is going on with everyone.
Not just with our side, also with the Man City side, they got the belief back and everything. We want to show this approach again tomorrow.
I’ll talk about it when we achieve it. There's nothing to talk about now. We have teams in front of us: Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham, Bournemouth, and we have the same amount of points as Brentford who are playing a very good season.
We see huge teams behind us, Man United, Tottenham Hotspur. It makes no sense to think about the table now. We have Newcastle, then Bournemouth and Arsenal coming up. Not too bad teams in the Premier League! But again, it's good to be in this fight for these positions.
It's the best thing we can have, I don't know if Palace have had this before, I think especially for a few years they didn't have this battle for these positions, but it's great to be in there.
It's challenging, but first of all, when we talk about Newcastle, I would like to say all the best wishes to Eddie Howe. I think he's still in hospital and I hope that he recovers very well and very quickly and that he can manage his side.
I love the way he manages his teams. I also followed him when he managed Bournemouth and now it's Newcastle. The intensity they're playing, the passion they're playing, the enthusiasm they're playing, the quality they have. The structure, how quickly forward they play.
It's really great to watch this game, and I really enjoyed watching them playing against Man United, but on the other side we know them and we showed it at home. Of course we were a little bit lucky scoring the equaliser in the 95th minute, but it was 16-1 shots. I think it was defensively maybe our best performance in the whole season.
I think they had an xG of 0.01 or 0.02 and it was unbelievable how we did this – and this is what we want to show again. As I mentioned, pace from the wing, midfielders, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, they’re always able to score goals and run a lot.
Tino Livramento now, always overlapping on the side, and in set plays they’re very creative and dangerous, but also we can show that we can score goals from set plays.
I like these challenges and we're facing a top team. We want to have these challenges and see how good we can do it.
We will keep the atmosphere calm, that's the best thing. How we started at Manchester City, we showed we could do it, but as we can see we have to be focused over the whole 100 minutes, because then they would just need a small light that starts to burn.
We could see it there with the goal from De Bruyne and all of a sudden the stadium was back. In the best way, we don't want to give this light to the crowd at St. James' Park, but again, we’re looking forward to playing there.
It's a little bit of a boring answer maybe, but every single game is important, because otherwise we wouldn't be here where we are now in this situation and maybe I could answer questions about the relegation battle like it was last year.
So now we are talking and I’m answering questions about Europe, about the FA Cup semi-final, about all these fixtures, because it shows that the team did really great all over the season.
There were ups and downs and I think every single team in the Premier League and all over the world had these ups and downs. Now it's about keeping up the form, keeping the shape, keeping the spirit until the end of the season and then let's see what the outcome will be.
To be honest, I told the players today that we, as I mentioned before, being in the situation where we are is, I think, the best situation for many years for Crystal Palace. So let's enjoy it. What I don't like is when you have a good situation in your life, and you are worried.
What does the situation have to be so that you aren't worried and that you don't feel pressure? So now it's time to enjoy, now it's time to show why we are where we are and hopefully we can show this over the next six weeks.
Then we will have a great season, but all the other teams are great teams, great managers there and they will fight for the same positions, for the same goals and then at the end one, two or three teams will achieve it, all the others not - it's sports.
But for me it's important that we enjoy the situation where we are and that we are always having a very, very positive and great atmosphere.
On the other side, which I can't feel it in any single session, is to not fall into being arrogant. Not to think that we are the best in the world, this is what I really don't feel and I think this is also what the players never show.
When we stay to our principles, when we stay to our intensity, to our spirit, then we can achieve big things, but again, it's easy to talk about it, it's more to show it on the pitch and we will do our best to show it tomorrow again.