Speaking in his pre-match press conference – ahead of the Eagles’ second trip to the North in the space of five days – the manager said: “The team’s looking very good. Everyone’s fit and unavailable – just Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad are unavailable.

“Matt Turner is back, Romain Esse is back, and of course, Eddie [Nketiah] and Marc [Guéhi] are back after their suspensions, so it’s good to have all the players available.

“We will go for a win. Of course, we are also considering what we need playing against Newcastle. I watched their game against Man United [a 4-1 win]. They were very powerful, with a lot of energy, especially in their stadium.

“They are playing for a Champions League position at the end of the season. They’re a great team, high intensity, making a lot of sprints, so we will find the right players to compete with them – and this is how we will pick the team.”

Glasner also gave his verdict on the news this afternoon that midfielder Will Hughes had signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2027.

“It’s not a surprise for me!” the manager joked. “It’s good. He’s had an excellent season for us.

“He’s very experienced. He’s a more old-school guy, who talks with all the others and gives a very good energy in the locker room.

“Also, his football, his passing, his fighting spirit are great, so I’m really pleased that we could extend his contract.”

