Palace dominated the vast majority of the first major European tie at Selhurst Park, but were undone shortly after half-time as AEK Larnaca.

As Oliver Glasner said after the game, "We will learn from it, the players will learn. It's disappointing, a frustrating night, but maybe the whole environment needed it to stay humble."

So where has that result left us in the league table and what's next in Europe, let’s take a look….

Where we stand

Palace now sit in 16th position, still in the top half, after the second round of fixtures. The three points secured against Dynamo Kyiv mean the Eagles are still in a good position to push for a top-eight league phase finish.

As a reminder, in the 36-team league the top eight teams qualify automatically for the round of 16. 16th place would mean entry for the play-off round, but as a seeded team.

Teams finishing from 17th-24th will also enter the play-offs, but unseeded.

Italian side Fiorentina are currently in top spot after they secured a second straight win in the league phase, seeing off Rapid Wien 3-0.

They are won of six teams to have won maximum points so far, but sit top courtesy of goal difference which is used as the primary tiebreaker for teams level on points in this competition.