Having helped the Eagles to their first-ever major trophy, Richards – who played every minute of Palace’s run to 2025 FA Cup glory – returned for pre-season matches last week after a busy summer on international duty with the United States.

The defender retains fond memories of Palace’s last two visits to Wembley – 3-0 and 1-0 wins over Aston Villa and Manchester City respectively – and is hoping to make even more when the club play their first-ever FA Community Shield match against Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

“It was an amazing day,” Richards recalled of Saturday, 17th May 2025 – FA Cup final day. “I think that’s not just because of the win, but what we did for the club… it was amazing.

“I think it's probably one of the best days of my life so far – it’s definitely high up there in my football accomplishments. It meant a lot.

“I played every minute in the FA Cup [for Palace] last season, which was really cool. I've won a few trophies in my life, but I think this one, being my first real professional trophy…

“It meant a lot to me, but I think for all of us as a collective, we understood how much it meant for the club and for South London, which is what made that day so much better.”