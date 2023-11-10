On Ebere Eze...

The 25-year-old attacker has put pen-to-paper on a new deal until 2027.

"I’m delighted for the club and pleased for Ebere as well, because he’s done so well in the three years he’s been with us and it’s great to know that he’s pledged his future to the club.

“That says a lot about his confidence in where the football club is going and what we can achieve here, because his ambition is to establish himself in the English national team and he obviously believes, in signing that long contract, we can get him there.

“For us, having him on the field every week is a major bonus, because of the threat he poses to the opposition.

"I would like to think it says a lot about the club and the way the club is progressing. I'm sure that the Chairman, Steve Parish, and the other owners must be really pleased when they can get players of that quality to commit their long-term futures to the club.

"Add to that the other top internationals we have, and it says a lot for what’s been achieved over the last couple of seasons.

"It's very good that the good young players that we've got, who were so helpful for us at the end of last season, are still wanting to play for us. He [Eze] is going to be very good.

"It's amazing really that he is reaching that level of proficiency at a time when England have so many other players around the 20 to 25-year-old age group, who are in the same sort of bracket as he is. I think England are really spoiled at the moment in terms of the quality of players they have in that attacking midfield area.

"But that's all the more reason for Eze really to get his head down and make certain that when Gareth Southgate is picking his team, he's at the top of the pile and not at the bottom of it."