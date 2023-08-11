On Sheffield United…

“I don’t think we’ll see a vastly different approach [from Sheffield United in the Premier League] because they have a very clear style and work ethic.

“They are a really hard-working team. They are a team that never gives up and they are a team that fights for every ball and fights to the last minute of every game. They expect their players to give every ounce of energy and blood that they possess. That’s what’s given them the success they’ve had so far. We’re certainly expecting to see that.

“We, and the teams that follow us, will have to make certain that we are prepared to match that commitment and dedicated to getting a result in the game, then you might hope the style of play you have yourself will be able to cause them some problems – that’s what football matches are.

“You know you’re going to get problems from opponents. You study them very carefully and you put in front of your players what scenarios are potentially going to happen, but on the other hand, you hope what you’re going to put in front of the opponents will cause them some problems too.”

On the recent Premier League changes surrounding timekeeping…

“I’m not averse to it so much as I’m averse to what might be regarded as time-wasting.

"A couple of the yellow cards I’ve seen where people have just moved the ball which has bounced in front of them a few yards, I don’t know if that’s particularly timewasting, particularly if it’s happened in the first half of the game…

“I don’t know necessarily that goalkeepers, who change their mind from throwing the ball out and then they want to kick the ball up the field and want their team to reshape, I don’t regard that as time-wasting.

“With the obvious time-wasting instances I don’t think there’s anyone in football who’ll be against that, and it’s okay too if you work out that goal celebrations are taking a lot more than the 30 seconds we’ve allotted so far. We now need to allot the actual amount of time it takes. I have nothing to say about those things at all.

“Surrounding referees, protesting in a way we sometimes see happen in games, none of us can justify that, and none of just can justify bad behaviour on the touchlines.

“The one thing I hope is going to be treated with some degree of common sense is time-wasting, and it will be really deliberate and obvious time-wasting that’s being punished and not minor incidents like I’ve seen once or twice in games so far.”