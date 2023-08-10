And with rule changes, team changes and – how could we forget – font changes all in action, there’s a lot that’s new to get your head around. Visit all the changes for the 23/24 Premier League season below…

1. New applications of the laws of the game

Let’s start with the big one – the one you’ll certainly notice in the season ahead.

There will be a difference this season in how match officials will be applying the Laws of the Game, with the Premier League aligning with the latest guidance from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Alterations to match timekeeping headline these changes.

Timers in stadiums will now be left running until the completion of each half, including additional time in both the first and second halves – so you won’t see stadium clocks stop at 45:00 and 90:00, but instead run on.

Match officials are committed to ensuring a more accurate calculation of additional time, as well as an improvement in the amount of time the ball is in play, to reduce time-wasting and help matches maintain their exciting momentum.

Therefore, the exact time lost when certain match events occur – such as goals, celebrations, substitutions, injuries, penalties and red cards – will now be added, as opposed to the previous policy of a nominal period of time being added for these incidents.