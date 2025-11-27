The Senegal international previously played against Les Bleu et Blanc on three occasions for Rennes, and once for Marseille, winning on two occasions.

As well as international teammate and namesake Mamadou Sarr, Sarr is likely to come up against former teammate Ben Chilwell – a fellow FA Cup winner with Palace last season – when Palace line up against Strasbourg on Thursday evening (20:00 GMT kick-off/21:00 local time).

“Yes, it's a good team,” Sarr said of Strasbourg in his pre-match press conference. “I still watch Ligue 1 a lot. This season, they had a good start to the season.

“In addition, in the Conference League, I’ve watched them a lot. They have a good team. It's a team that likes to play, that also defends well.

“We also play well, we defend well. Tomorrow I expect a tactical game, and very physical. We are ready physically, mentally too. And as I said, we want to go back home with the win.

“I've played a lot here at Strasbourg, but unfortunately I think I've only won one match! But that's not important. What's important is tomorrow.

“Ben is a good player, he's a great player. Unfortunately he didn't stay with us for too long. But tomorrow’s just one game. He’s a super player, I wish him the best, and I wish him a great game tomorrow.

“[As for Mamadou Sarr] he's physical, but he also loves to play with the ball. But again, what's important is tomorrow, and we want to do everything to get some points from Strasbourg and bring them back to England.”