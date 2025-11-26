Where to watch RC Strasbourg v Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's match away to RC Strasbourg will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports.

Coverage will start at 19:45 GMT on TNT Sports 2, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.

How to listen to RC Strasbourg v Crystal Palace

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which features select live Academy games, as well as live first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.