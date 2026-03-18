AEK Larnaca showed defensive solidity and organisation through their League Phase campaign of the UEFA Conference League, and must continue to do so in the second leg if they wish to leave as victors.

The Cypriot team are tactically flexible and must be able to adapt in the heat of recent managerial changes.

Attacking tendencies

Larnaca displayed great variance in attacking tendencies in the UEFA Conference League league phase – having matches with a possession share of 72% and another of just 32%.

Averaged across six matches, the club ranked in the middle third of UEFA Conference League sides for average possession, NPxG, goals, and shots per match.

One constant, however, is Larnaca’s affinity for crossing – where they ranked second in crosses attempted and fifth in crosses completed.

This has been more “quantity” than “quality,” though. Despite ranking eighth in headed attempts on goal, Larnaca rank just 15th in goals via header – a discrepancy that highlights poor finishing in these situations.

AEK Larnaca rely on set-pieces for goals more than nearly every other club in UEFA Conference League. 43% of their goals in the competition have come from dead ball situations – a rate that is second-highest across all clubs.