Following a late-night return from Østfold, where Palace on Thursday evening secured historic progression to the UEFA Conference League league phase, the Manager told his pre-match press conference that his players would be training later in the day.

The Eagles now face another quick turnaround, as they head to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Glasner said: “We have a question mark with Will Hughes. We will see, we will have to assess in the next two days if he’s available for Villa.

“The players from yesterday look well. With Daichi [Kamada], big credit to our fitness and medical depratments: the diagnosis was four to six weeks [injured after the Community Shield], but he could play yesterday, with no bad reaction.

“Chris [Richards’] ankle was swollen before, but looked better after – he got treatment. It looks like all the players who were available [last night] are available.

“You will hear in the afternoon who is available for Villa, and I hope Will is doing well and is available – that gives us more options – but nobody else will come back.”

Despite the late-night return, Glasner smiled: “First of all, we’re feeling great, because we achieved our second goal this season after winning the Community Shield, going into the group stage of the Conference League.

“We did it, so we feel great, maybe a little bit tired. I went to bed a bit after three in the morning, but again if you go to bed with success, it’s easier to get up!”