The midfielder, who signed from Bournemouth earlier in the summer, will make his non-competitive debut for the Eagles after recovering from illness. He will become the first Colombian to pull on the red and blue.

In total, manager Roy Hodgson makes six changes to the side which defeated Crawley Town 4-0 in midweek, with Saturday’s game against Watford – being played behind-closed-doors, but available for fans to watch on Palace TV+ – his team’s last before heading to the United States.

Sam Johnstone remains in goal, with an all-changed back four of Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Joachim Andersen – also making his first appearance of pre-season – and Tyrick Mitchell.

In midfield, Lerma is likely to anchor proceedings alongside Cheick Doucouré, with Naouirou Ahamada – who scored his first Palace goal in midweek – expected to play further forward.

Jordan Ayew – making a first pre-season start – plays in attack alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ebere Eze, who recorded two goals, and a goal and three assists, respectively at Broadfield.

Palace: Johnstone (GK), Clyne, Tomkins, Andersen, Mitchell, Doucouré, Lerma, Ahamada, Ayew, Mateta, Eze

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Richards, O’Brien, Rïedewald, Schlupp, Hughes, Gordon, Edouard, Rak-Sakyi