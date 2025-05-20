The defender starts tonight, making his 364th appearance for the club as he prepares to bring to a close 13 years’ exemplary service in SE25, capped in remarkable fashion by lifting the FA Cup – the first major trophy in the club’s history – at Wembley Stadium just three days ago.

There are six changes in total from the side which defeated Manchester City 1-0 beneath the Wembley arch, with January arrivals Ben Chilwell and Romain Esse also handed their first Premier League starts for Palace.

The three other players introduced to the starting XI are midfielders Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes; and striker Eddie Nketiah.

As manager Oliver Glasner confirmed ahead of the game, Marc Guéhi and Adam Wharton are both absent from the matchday squad as they recover from injuries sustained in the Final.

Wolves make five changes to their starting XI, meanwhile: goalkeeper Dan Bentley is introduced, as are Nasser Djiga, Rodrigo Gomes, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Pablo Sarabia and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Ward, Lacroix, Richards, Muñoz, Lerma, Hughes, Chilwell, Sarr, Esse, Nketiah.

Subs: Turner (GK), Mitchell, Clyne, Kporha, Devenny, Kamada, Eze, França, Mateta.

Wolves: Bentley (GK), R Gomes, Djiga, Agbadou, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Bellegarde, Sarabia, Guedes, Strand Larsen.

Subs: King (GK), Doherty, Bueno, Munetsi, J Gomes, Cunha, Hwang, Semedo, Lima.

