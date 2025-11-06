The sole switch from the team which recorded a 2-0 win over Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday is the inclusion of Will Hughes from the off, with fellow midfielder Daichi Kamada moving to the bench.

Otherwise, the Eagles are unchanged for the match – the second of three home fixtures in the space of nine days.

Palace and AZ Alkmaar go into the match level on points in the league table, with both teams having won one game and lost one – coincidentally, both to AEK Larnaca – apiece, ahead of tonight’s fixture.

AZ Alkmaar have won each of their last five matches in all competitions. There are three changes to their starting XI tonight from the side which defeated Sparta Rotterdam 1-0 at the weekend, with Elijah Dijkstra, Mateo Chávez and Ibrahim Sadiq coming in for the injured Denso Karius and benched Mees de Wit and Isak Jensen respectively.

The Dutch side are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 tonight and look to control possession, with former Tottenham forward Troy Parrott - a free-scoring presence last season - leading the line.

Tonight marks our first-ever UEFA competition meeting with a Dutch team. Palace have won 10 and drawn six of their 19 home matches this calendar year; in comparison, AZ Alkmaar have prevailed in 10 of their 23 away matches in 2025.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Kamada, Wharton, Esse, Devenny, Uche.

AZ Alkmaar: Owusu-Oduro (GK), Dijkstra, Goes, Pentra, Chávez, Koopmeiners, Mijnans, Smit, Patati, Parrott, Sadiq.

Subs: Verhulst (GK), Zoet (GK), Dekker, Natali, Jensen, Van Duijl, Zeefuik, de Wit, Van Duijn, Boogard.