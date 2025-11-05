On Palace’s status as Conference League debutants…

I remember when Man City played the first time Champions League after they got their new owners. They went out straight after the group stage. And I think in the second year, they were third and qualified for the Europa League. You know, if there is something new, you have to make your experiences.

For me, it makes no sense talking about winning the Conference League, because we have to accept and respect all the opponents. And again, Alkmaar have much more European football experience than we do.

When we see the other teams like, for example, Fiorentina. I think the last two years, they were in the semi-finals or in the final. And for us, it's new for many of our players. It's the first time they have these four competitions, because here in England, we have two [domestic] cups.

We will try to win it, like we try to win the Carabao Cup, like we try to win the FA Cup. Last year, we could do it, but on the other side, I think nobody can expect that Crystal Palace wins a trophy every single year. But we will go for it, definitely.

On Selhurst Park…

It feels unique. It's very traditional, and it's very tight. The fans are so close to the pitch. And our fans make it really feel like home.

I hope at least that everybody feels well when you come home, and that's how we feel when we play at Selhurst – we feel at home, and that we can be ourselves, and we can play with all our strengths, with all our determination.

We always get that support.