Ticket availability

A limited number of tickets remain on sale for Thursday evening’s historic match at Selhurst Park – no Membership required.

Click here for more information or click here to book tickets.

A small number of Premium Hospitality packages for this match are also available.

Where to watch Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar

Crystal Palace's match against AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park will be broadcast LIVE in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports.

Coverage will start at 19:45 BST on TNT Sports 1, ahead of the 20:00 kick-off.

Supporters outside of the UK can find a list of UEFA broadcast partners here.

How to listen to Crystal Palace v AZ Alkmaar

Palace TV+ offers live audio commentary to users via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace App.

Palace TV+ is our streaming service which features select live Academy games, as well as live first-team commentaries and press conferences throughout the season.