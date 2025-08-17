The only change from the triumph at Wembley is enforced, with Daichi Kamada missing out through injury, as was first revealed by Glasner in his pre-match press conference.

Will Hughes gets the nod and will return to the midfield engine room, partnering Adam Wharton.

New signings Walter Benítez and Borna Sosa are once again both available to Glasner from the bench, and would make their Premier League debuts if they appear.

Marc Guéhi wears the armband on his return to his former club, with Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix alongside him in defence. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi returns to the substitutes bench, one of a number of attacking options also including Romain Esse and Odsonne Édouard.

Chelsea include former Palace loanee Trevoh Chalobah in their starting line-up.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Muñoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Mitchell, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Rak-Sakyi, Lerma, Esse, Édouard.

Chelsea: Sanchez (GK); James, Chalobah, Acheampong, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Neto, Palmer, Gittens; Joao Pedro.

Subs: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Essugo, Andrey Santos, George, Estevao, Delap.