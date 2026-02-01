Oliver Glasner makes three changes to the side who started against Chelsea last week.

Riad last started in the league for Palace back in August 2024, with his most recent start coming against Stockport in the FA Cup last season, but returns to the team today with Jaydee Canvot making way in defence.

Adam Wharton is suspended but Will Hughes returns to the engine room to partner Jefferson Lerma.

Spain international Yéremy Pino returns to the Palace the attack. He replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta whose absence was confirmed by Glasner at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Captain Dean Henderson continues in goal, while Daniel Muñoz and Ismaïla Sarr make their second appearances of 2026 after returning last weekend.

And Nathaniel Clyne returns to the squad following his three-week absence through injury and is on the substitutes bench.

New signing Evann Guessand isn’t in today’s matchday squad but should be available to feature at Brighton next week.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Riad, Muñoz, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson, Pino.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Canvot, Clyne, Rodney, Uche, Marsh.

Nottingham Forest: Sels (GK), Williams, Murillo, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Igor Jesus, Milenkovic, Aina.

Subs: Gunn (GK), Morato, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Lucca, Hutchinson, Yates, McAtee, Abbott.

Match Details

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace