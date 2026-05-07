The line-up is a repeat of the side who won in Poland seven days ago, with a defensive back three of Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot and Maxence Lacroix starting. Dean Henderson lead the team out as captain.

Ismaïla Sarr, who starts tonight, will become the leading goalscorer in this season’s UEFA Conference League with one more goal – having equalled Lech Poznan's Mikael Ishak and Samsunspor's Marius Mouandilmadji eight strikes last week.

He is supported in attack by Yéremy Pino and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

This means five changes from the Sunday's game at Bournemouth, with Chadi Riad, Justin Devenny, Brennan Johnson, Jefferson Lerma and Jørgen Strand Larsen reverting to the bench.

Borna Sosa missed out on the matchday squad due to a minor injury.

Shakhtar Donetsk also name the same starting eleven that began the first leg seven days in Poland.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez (GK), Matthews (GK), Riad, Clyne, Cardines, Rodney, Hughes, Devenny, Lerma, Johnson, Strand Larsen.

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk (GK), Bondar, Marlon, Eguinaldo, Pedrinho, Pedro Henrique, Vinicius, Kaua Elias, Matviienko, Ocheretko, Alisson.

Subs: Tvardovskyi (GK), Azarov, Ghram, Kryskiv, Newerton, Isaque, Bondarenko, Nazaryna, Lucas, Prosper, Traore, Meirelles.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Shakhtar Donetsk