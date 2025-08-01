First Match (15:00)

In the first match, nine days before our FA Community Shield match-up with Liverpool, Manager Oliver Glasner has named the same starting XI as began our 1-0 FA Cup Final win over Manchester City at Wembley.

The Eagles are likely to retain the same shape as that day, with a strong squad offering plenty of additional firepower from the bench.

Palace XI (15:00 match): Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Clyne, Hughes, Devenny, Lerma, Nketiah.

Second Match (17:00)

Palace’s second-match XI sees a number of promising Academy prospects involved, including a first senior appearance for centre-back Luke Browne, while Dean Benamar, who earlier this summer signed his first professional contract, is on the bench.

There are plenty of experienced heads, too, including Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Eddie Nketiah and Odsonne Edouard, in the starting XI.

Palace XI (17:00 match): Benítez (GK), Jemide, Browne, Rodney, Clyne, Hughes, Lerma, Cardines, Devenny, Nketiah, Edouard.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Benamar, Ahamada, Esse, Rak-Sakyi.

How to watch

Palace TV+ is the best way to watch live from Austria; supporters can purchase an Annual pass (£37.99) for unlimited access for a year, a Monthly pass (£5.49) or Weekly pass (£3.99), all of which auto-renew.

Find out more here.

Match details

FC Augsburg v Crystal Palace