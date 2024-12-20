“Confidence is a big word”

Confidence is a big word. You have to show it on the pitch.

Confidence is also, when you take the lead, not to wait, so also go forward and try to score the second. We scored the first and then we got passive, so then we are 3-1 down, game over it looks like, and all of a sudden we play much more forward again and we scored a second.

Either we need the lead or being down, so why? Why not always play the same way, the same style playing forward instead of cautiously, but that’s easy to say. I think everybody knows and has a big respect for Arsenal playing at the Emirates, and sometimes you have confidence but they make so much pressure then you have to survive this pressure .

We were at Brighton, we had the lead at half-time and we had to survive the first 15 minutes and we survived, and this time we didn't. When Arsenal are one down at home in a Cup game, they tried everything and then they increased the pressure, and then it is: do you find the moments to release the pressure? Do you get worried because there is so much pressure, or you say: ‘okay, it's normal, this will be’.

The stats when they played Inter Milan away in the Champions League, they were 1-0 down at half-time at the start of the second-half, and I think they had 70 percent possession and 13-1 shots, but that’s normal because it's Arsenal, and Inter won 1-0.

I think this is what we have to learn. Also when there is a phase of being under pressure against these big teams, don't worry, it's normal, stick to the plan and then I always like that the best way of defending is attacking. Go forward, make pressure, try to bring the game into their half again.

It’s easy to talk about it but it's not so easy to do it, but it’s the mindset I always prefer than just waiting and waiting and waiting.

It’s all about the balance. It doesn't mean when you attack, that you are you are vulnerable in defence, not at all. Arsenal attacked, they played most of the time in our half, but were not vulnerable in defence, so it's always about having the balance in the game and when you play in the opposite half, you have a long distance to your goal. When you always play in their own half… in your own six-yard box you can never win the game, you can just lose it. I don’t see that attacking weakens your defence.

When you have the ball, first of all, they can't score, I think we all agree. The second thing is when you have a good balance, and not your last player losing the ball, you always have enough players. I think the best way doesn't mean you have press with 10 players in their box and concede goals, but this balance of getting pressure on the ball in different areas, staying in possession, trying to play in their half, I think this is the best way to succeed.