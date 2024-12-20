The Eagles are looking to avenge Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat to the same opponent and make it six games unbeaten in the Premier League as we head into the festive period.

Glasner is looking for a immediate response to the midweek setback, but will have to do so without Ebere Eze, telling his pre-match press conference: “We have no one back yet, but we do have one more injury: Ebs is unavailable.

“He got a hit against Brighton on his foot. He played with quite a swollen foot at the Emirates and also got the next kick there, so he is not 100%.

“We need every player 100% so it makes sense, we decided that he gets a rest and hopefully he will be available for Bournemouth.

“It doesn’t look serious, but you have to wear the boots, kick the ball and it is painful, it is not that free in terms of movement.

“You always feel pain when you move and then you are thinking too much about this and can't play how you can play.

"We need the best Eberechi Eze he can be and therefore he has to be fit like all the other players."

While Eze's absence will be felt, Glasner also admitted it is a relief to have the majority of his squad available at such a crucial part of the season.

“For me the busiest part of Christmas is this week, three games in six days," he added.

"We have one game on the 29th but then we have a week until Chelsea. So the busiest period is now and it is good to have players available.

“And I expect Ebere to be available for Bournemouth. Of course it is important to have your team together, and we will go for getting a better result than two days ago at the Emirates.”