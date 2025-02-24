On Palace's defensive system and clean sheet record...

No team have kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Crystal Palace (six, level with Liverpool)...

You know, you can play three at the back, you can play five at the back, [teams switch] like how Fulham defended against us. They had Alex Iwobi dropping into a back five when they were out of possession, then they switched to a four - with one of the sixes dropping between the centre-backs.

So it's never only about the system. It's what you do on the pitch, how the patterns are, how the players are moving between the lines, making runs in behind and how you want to play. For us it works.

On the right-side we have a very attacking wing-back and that suits the players we have. But at the end of the day, you can play a back three and be vulnerable and play a back four and still be very vulnerable. And Liverpool also have many clean sheets and play with a back four - and we play with either a back three or a back five, so I think that's not the [only] reason.