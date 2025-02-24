On the quick turnaround following Saturday's game...
We met on Sunday morning, the mood was great, but the players were really tired because they invested a lot at Craven Cottage, it was tough work.
We started to analyse the game, and today we spent 30 minutes on the pitch. I don't call this training, it's just a little bit of activation, and the real training happened in the meeting room.
It was a little bit longer, but this is always the case when we have two games in three days, maybe 30 minutes of video analysis, and then combining Aston Villa, how they play, what we need for us to be competitive, and also showing them clips from the full game.
We found many good clips that we could show the players, and it's up to us to produce another performance.
On the players taking confidence from Fulham...
The players always have confidence, at home, but it's more the pressure they feel, that we have to win at home.
I remember, I don't want to talk about it anymore, when I arrived one year ago it was always conceding late goals, that the team we not fit. But I said then it was up to us to change it, we have to work on it and that's what we did.
I think the more you focus on the result, the more you lose your focus on what you need to get a good result. It's up to us to change it, we have to work on it.
It's the next chance for us to see if we can do that. But it's also Aston Villa, it's a team playing in the last 16 of the Champions League, a high-quality team and I think we need to perform at our best level, being very efficient, then we have a chance to win.
Match Details