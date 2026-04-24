On being unbeaten in the Premier League since 1st March at Manchester United…

I didn't know this, but I will tell the players today! Thank you. We have a meeting later!

Our last defeat at home was Burnley. We conceded three goals in 10 minutes. I think since then we're quite consistent in our defence again. It's our foundation and from this we know that we're able to create chances and score goals.

This is what gives us confidence. We know it's not so easy to play against us. We're always able to create our chances and score goals.

In the way we are playing, we don't change it massively. We always make some adjustments. We will, of course, have to do the same against Liverpool. We have to make slight adjustments compared to when we play West Ham, especially with their attack.

We expect Gakpo, Salah, Wirtz, Isak, and then from midfield, Szoboszlai. Robertson or Kerkez, and Frimpong play as very attacking full-backs. It's maybe a little bit different.

It means we have to control maybe different areas than we had in other games. But on the other side, this gives us opportunities and space and chances maybe we didn't get against West Ham.

These are always slight adjustments. But the way we are playing, the style we are playing, will stay the same until the end of the season.

On Liverpool's and Palace's motivations…

When you look at the Premier League table, there are maybe just two teams who can't change their situation in the Premier League, Wolves and Burnley, because both are relegated right now.

All other teams are playing for something, so either against relegation or for European spots, for Champions League or for the title race, so I think also this is maybe a little bit unique at this station. There is no team that isn't playing for anything.

Liverpool, they want to qualify for the Champions League, and this will be their motivation. Of course, if you want to play Champions League football and you have a home game against Crystal Palace, you will say ‘we need these three points to achieve our goal’.

But we have an extra motivation, so everybody should look forward to this game.