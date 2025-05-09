The match will be Palace's final league outing before the 2025 FA Cup Final, but the Austrian insisted at his pre-match press conference that he expects both sides to bring their best with Premier League points at stake.

Ahead of the all-London fixture, the Eagles manager also discussed Spurs' season so far, managing expectations ahead of Wembley and working towards Palace's record Premier League points total.

"Congratulations to Tottenham"

It's now about being best prepared and it's the next game, and we want to show the best performance that we can show.

It's more or less the same situation for both teams. First of all congratulations to Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham for reaching the Europa League final.

It's a huge achievement. We have this game and our final on [the following] Saturday. They have this game and one more in between, and their final on Wednesday.

I think he [Ange Postecoglou] expects the same from his players, that they now need every single training, every single game, to be in the best shape that they can be for the final, and this is the same approach that we have.

This is what the players show me every day in training, we don't talk about the [FA Cup] Final, it's really how we want to play at Tottenham, what we need to do to have a chance to win there, and this is the only thoughts around it. Then from Monday we start preparing for Manchester City.