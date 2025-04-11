This fixture follows on from the chaotic 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, with a number of players missing through suspension and potential injury.

On potentially breaking a club record for being unbeaten away from home…

It’s not just the away form, but the whole form - all of the performances, the results, over the last few months have given us confidence. We have a huge respect for Man City, because they're a great team, they have maybe the best manager in the last decade in the Premier League.

But we're going there with confidence and our approach is not to go home unbeaten. Our approach is to win the game. If at the end it's a draw, we accept the draw, but we go there and want to win the game.

We know how they're playing, we know it's a great team with great football players. In the last two games, they didn't concede a goal, so they’ve kept two clean sheets. We're seeing that they are getting more consistency in their defending structure, and that they also have some players back after a longer time, but of course, if we want to win, we have to score a goal, at least one, and this is what we'll go for.