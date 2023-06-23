France and Olise’s prospects

In the initial qualification for this tournament, France overcame Armenia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine. They went unbeaten and topped Group H with 26 out of a possible 30 points.

Olise played a small part in the side’s qualification campaign, featuring against the Faroe Islands. The 20-year-old has featured four times overall for the French U21 side, most recently in two friendlies back in March.

Under the stewardship of Sylvain Ripoll, Olise has featured on the right of a midfield three and out wide as a right winger. He will be competing for his spot in the side against the likes of Khéphren Thuram and Bradley Barcola.

He did not feature in Les Bluets’ recent participation in the Maurice Revello Tournament, however the team fielded by France were all 18-years-old or younger.

The Eagles' Players' Player of the Season came on in the second-half in the 64th minute for Bradley Barcola and was a threat down the right hand side.

He helped guide France to a 2-1 win, especially after they went down to 10 men towards the end of the game. Olise and France will face Norway on Sunday, 25th June before closing out the group stage with a clash against Switzerland.

Match Details

All times BST - check back here for updates!

Thursday, 22nd June: France U21s 2-1 Italy U21s (Olise came on in the 64th minute)

Sunday, 25th June: Norway U21s v France U21s (19:45)

Wednesday, 28th June: Switzerland U21s v France U21s (19:45)

The matches are available to watch on UEFA TV - click here for more information.