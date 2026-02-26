In their manager's words...

Igor Štimac took charge of Zrinjski Mostar last summer, having previous worked as coach of the Croatian national side, NK Zagreb and Zadar.

But it was Štimac's time as a player in England – he played for six years here for both Derby and West Ham – that saw him reminiscing ahead of bringing his current side to South London.

"I played there several times [during his time in England]," he said. "I have good experiences from that stadium.

"I remember the year 1996 when we won promotion to the Premier League with Derby County. We played Crystal Palace [at home] in the second to last game.

"It was an 'us or them' situation and we managed to win and celebrated."

Focusing on Thursday night's European showdown, Štimac believes the first 20 minutes could prove decisive.

"We must not give any gifts in the first 15 to 20 minutes," he added. "We must be firm and steady. That could be our chance.