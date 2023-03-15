The young goalkeeper comes into the starting XI amidst three changes to the side which narrowly lost out against reigning champions Manchester City on Saturday.

In doing so, he becomes Palace's youngest-ever Premier League goalkeeper – and fifth-youngest in all competitions – at the age of 19 years and 15 days old.

Here's everything you need to know about Joe Whitworth and his journey from Crystal Palace's Under-14s to the Premier League.

Whitworth's Career Background

Whitworth initially started off his footballing journey at the other end of the pitch, having played as a striker during Sunday League games, before joining AFC Wimbledon at the age of 11. He subsequently impressed on trial for The Dons as a goalkeeper, and since then has never looked back.

After two years at Wimbledon, the goalkeeper was signed up by Palace at 13 years of age and slotted right into the Under-14s. He repeatedly played up the age groups as he progressed through the ranks at Palace.

Whitworth's breakthrough season at Academy level arrived with the Under-18s in 2020/21, at the age of 16, when he made 20 appearances and kept six clean sheets as they finished second on goal difference in U18 Premier League South.

He then established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-23s last season, making 23 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 1 and keeping three clean sheets. He notably saved three penalties in three successive games at the start of 21/22 against Leeds United, Arsenal and Everton.

The 19-year-old has made nine appearances for the Under-21s and kept three clean sheets so far in 22/23, while also notably featuring on the first-team bench 10 times prior to making his first start this evening.

In January 2023, Whitworth signed a contract extension with the Eagles to commit his long-term future to the club.