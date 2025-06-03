And while the 2024/25 End of Season Awards have since taken place, with Daniel Muñoz your Men’s Player of the Year winner, we've taken a moment to look back on who you chose as your star performer on a match-by-match basis.

Every win or draw which Crystal Palace have recorded this season has prompted an immediate decision for you to make across cpfc.co.uk and the Official Palace App: who was your star performer from the game?

You can see the full results of every single ‘Player of the Match’ poll below – as well as a full list of runners-up from every game as well!