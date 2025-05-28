There has been much to celebrate across the club once more, with Oliver Glasner's Men's team sealing a first-ever major trophy for the club; our Women's side enjoying a ground-breaking campaign, in our first-ever top-flight season; our Under-21s embarking on a deep run into the Premier League 2 play-offs, only narrowly missing out on the final; and our Under-18s vying for the league title, whilst promoting plenty of promising prospects from within.

Celebrated at the 'Party on the Pitch' FA Cup winners' event at Selhurst Park on Monday, the first award given out was an easy one: our 24/25 Moment of the Season had to be, of course, our famous Wembley win.

From a moment of glory, to a moment of sheer genius, Jean-Philippe Mateta's glorious chip against Arsenal was voted your Goal of the Season, whilst Daniel Muñoz won both the votes of his fellow Palace players and supporters alike, winning Men's Players' Player of the Season and Men's Player of the Season.

For the Women’s team, outstanding forward Ashleigh Weerden did similarly, impressing both supporters and her peers to clinch a Palace awards double: 24/25 TEN Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season.

Accolades were also given to star performers from our Under-18s (Seb Williams) and Under-21s (Hindolo Mustapha) sides, as well as the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Contribution (which went to Jeffrey Schlupp), and two PFA Community Champions Awards to Fliss Gibbons and Ebere Eze.

You can find a full breakdown of results below; click on each award for more information: