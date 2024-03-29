Bike to Wolves is being run by Palace for Life Foundation with the goal of improving the lives of young south Londoners.

This year’s challenge invites supporters to raise valuable funds for the local community and watch the Eagles to boot, with a cycling trip to see Palace take on Wolves at Molineux on Saturday, 11th May 2024.

And at the midway point of the route, while stopping off for the night in a hotel, cyclists will have the chance to meet Thomas and enjoy his company in an exclusive Q&A.

During six years as a Palace player, Thomas represented the Eagles 249 times, winning Supporters' Player of the Season in his maiden campaign; promotion to the top-flight in his second; and captaining them to the 1990 FA Cup final in his third.

Thomas received an MBE in 2022 for his charitable work raising millions for Cure Leukaemia, a charity which aided his recovery following his own diagnosis with blood cancer. The inspirational skipper rode the Tour de France for a sixth time – a distance of over 10,000 miles – raising millions of pounds for the charity in the process.

The next morning, riders will complete the remaining 49 miles to the Molineux – with enough time for a shower, lunch and a drink before Palace’s final away game of the season.

With time running out to sign up – the deadline to register for this year’s event is Sunday 31st March – don't miss your chance to take part in an incredible event, raise invaluable funds for a worthy cause, and meet a true Palace legend in the process.

And if you and a friend both sign up, you'll both receive a special Palace style cycling gift box, which includes a money-can't-buy Palace for Life cycling hat!