The Foundation are asking Palace fans to get involved in activities across the stadium and donate to support their remarkable mission.

What's going on?

You might usually see the Palace for Life stall in the Fanzone pre-match, with lots of people testing their skills in a penalty shootout.

However, for their special takeover against Bournemouth, the Foundation are doing a full takeover pre-match.

Inside Selhurst Park:

Or before you head inside, here what’s happening in the Fanzone (open from 12:00 BST):