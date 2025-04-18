The Foundation are asking Palace fans to get involved in activities across the stadium and donate to support their remarkable mission.
What's going on?
You might usually see the Palace for Life stall in the Fanzone pre-match, with lots of people testing their skills in a penalty shootout.
However, for their special takeover against Bournemouth, the Foundation are doing a full takeover pre-match.
Inside Selhurst Park:
- There will be a silent auction taking place. Don’t miss your chance to win exclusive Palace prizes, from a signed Ebere Eze shirt, to signed boots from Chris Richards! You can find out more via this link.
- Players will be warming-up in ‘Palace for Life’ t-shirts, to help raise awareness of the campaign; you can find out more about it here.
- Fans might also notice some Palace for Life flags being waved pitch-side before kick-off – make sure you keep an eye out for those!
- At half-time, there will be special lap of honour around the pitch from the incredible ‘Bike From Bournemouth’ riders. Please give them a round of applause as they make their way round – they will have just completed a 120-mile round cycle from Bournemouth for the annual cycling challenge! You can find out more about, and donate to, the riders here.
- Keep an eye on the big screen for a special ‘Glad All Over’ video too! The DS Eagles have released a special cover of ‘Glad All Over’.
- Try and catch your own Palace for Life t-shirt! The Foundation will be giving these away to the crowd at half-time.
Or before you head inside, here what’s happening in the Fanzone (open from 12:00 BST):
- Raffle – Head to the Fanzone in time to catch the raffle and have a chance to win special Palace prizes.
- Penalty shootout – You can still test your skills in the penalty shootout pop-up!
- Find out more about Palace for Life – speak to our dedicated fundraisers about our work in the community.
- Live music – listen to tunes from DJ Jay Knox to get in the mood for Palace’s push for Europe!
- Tap to donate station – You can easily support the Foundation's work by visiting our donate stations and giving to help continue their work in the community. Or you can donate online.